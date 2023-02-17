Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 17 February 2023 – An aggrieved woman has accused a married Kisumu lady of trying to wreck her marriage.

The randy lady, identified as Juliet, has been luring the woman’s husband with nudes.

She snooped through her husband’s phone and found Juliet’s nudes and paraded them on Telegram.

Juliet allegedly loves sleeping with married men around Kisumu.

This is how she was exposed on Telegram.

See Juliet’s nudes that the woman found in her husband’s phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST