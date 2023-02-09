Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – A male Facebook user Vijay Inowei Eldred Opuma is celebrating after a lady called Ebiere’s marriage crashed.

‘Glory be to the Most High. The street is getting full. I find this joy in my heart when I see disrespectful and submission lacking women get kicked out of their marriages into the street. We are now getting fewer ‘real men”. Ebiere, more are joining you in the street,’ he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 9.