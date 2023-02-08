Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis has ruled out selling Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen amid reports Manchester United are planning on launching a summer bid for the forward.

Osimhen has played a huge role in Napoli’s bid to secure a first league title since 1990, with Luciano Spalletti’s side currently 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

The Nigerian forward leads the Serie A goalscoring charts having scored 16 goals in 17 appearances in the league this season.

Due to his performances, the 24-year-old emerged as Man United’s top transfer target this summer, with the Red Devils reportedly preparing a £107million offer.

De Laurentiis has now told German newspaper Bild that he does not intend to sell the Napoli talisman.

‘I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale,’ De Laurentiis said. ‘Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts’. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for £62.4m and has scored 45 goals in 83 matches. His contract expires in 2025 and talks over a new deal are thought to not have taken place yet.