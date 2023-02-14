Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Howard Stern has claimed Rihanna lip-synced the majority of her Super Bowl performance on Sunday and was caught out by several microphone blunders.

The singer, 34, who revealed she was pregnant with her second child during the performance wowed fans with a catalog of her greatest hits, but Stern, 69, told listeners of The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on Monday that he believes she mimed.

The American radio and television personality said: ‘You know, I don’t even know why she bothered showing up. I could be wrong, but in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip sync.

‘Well, the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren’t moving and the other voices are going,

Co-host Robin Quivers said she ‘couldn’t be sure’ whether Rihanna sang the entire time.

Stern then added: ‘I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip-syncing, but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing. The baby was singing backup.’