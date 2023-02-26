Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – A lawyer called Maryam Jidayi has hit back at a man who asked her to get into the kitchen and cook for her husband instead of trying to discuss politics with him.

“I don’t cook! My husband is filthy rich. I have 5 housemaids. Say that to your sisters.” she said in response to his tweet on Sunday, February 26.

