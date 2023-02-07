Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has sent a stern warning to Azimio leader Raila Odinga over the ongoing revolution against President William Ruto and his government.

Addressing the press yesterday, Kindiki warned Raila not to disrupt any businesses or contradict the law, or else he would face the full force of the police.

He noted that they had a right to conduct peaceful demonstrations but affirmed that any form of chaos would not be tolerated.

“Politicians come from various sectors, some of them from the Opposition, but my business is to hear from them, what they think we can do to make our country safe, period. As to their politics, they can go and do it elsewhere. Some of them are doing demonstrations, I have no business with that, in fact, I don’t care. But on one condition, they keep law and order.”

“The day they will try to break the law, breach the peace, incite public disorder, that is the day the full weight of the ministry of Interior will come on them. They can do rallies so long as they don’t disrupt businesses, don’t insult,” he stated.

He affirmed that his Ministry would hunt down influential figures whose purpose was to hurt the country for commercial or political gain.

“We have completely depoliticised the security sector and we’re not available to discuss, or engage in partisan politics. You’ve heard the president himself say that he doesn’t want the support of security agencies to do politics and he has enough supporters and leaders elected in his party who will help him transact his politics.”

“Therefore, if any leader of whatever political formation is implicated in hurting our country for political or commercial reasons, I have made it clear in my consultations with them that we will be ruthless with them,” he added.

