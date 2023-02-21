Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – This lady called Ijeaku Rachael has replied one Klem Laz, who advised ladies to keep their virginity till marriage.

“As a lady, how will u feel if a man that wants to marry you ask if you are a virgin and you aren’t? Keep your virginity till marriage,” Mr Laz wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Commenting under his post, Ijeaku wrote:

“That is what am passing true my brother. I ask one man that came to marry me, if his a virgin he got angry. I told him nna I can’t marry a second class amu. Keep your virginity. We ladies love virgin men. Please am looking for one ooo.”