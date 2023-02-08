Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 – A disgruntled customer has taken to social media to blast Safaricom after fraudsters swindled him money after he lost his phone last Sunday.

He believes some rogue employees at Safaricom are working in cahoots with fraudsters since the fraud happened immediately he called the company to report the phone theft.

Over Ksh 80,000 was borrowed from his KCB Mpesa, M-shwari, Fuliza, Okoa, and the Hustler Fund.

Read his tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.