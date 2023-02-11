Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 11, 2023 – Former Ndaragua Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni has maintained that he is still the Jubilee Party Secretary General despite his ouster on Friday.

Kioni who has emerged as a lonely figure in the once powerful ruling party was ousted by a National Executive Committee (NEC) comprising lawmakers who switched allegiance to President William Ruto.

However, Kioni disowned NEC resolutions circulated on Friday telling his rivals in Jubilee to exit the party peacefully.

“I am here as the Secretary of Jubilee, Jubilee will be in Azimio till the end. President Uhuru Kenyatta will be in Jubilee till the end,” he said.

“Those who went to the Statehouse to get a pay so as to disrupt the party please go away and leave us,” Kioni added.

During the Jubilee Party NEC chaired by Nelson Dzuya in Nakuru, the party resolved to kick out Kioni and replaced him with East Africa Legislative Assembly MP, Kanini Kega.

The party also axed David Murathe as Jubilee Party Vice Chairman.

