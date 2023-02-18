Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – President William Ruto may regret going after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Super CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga vowed to defend him from Ruto’s harassment and intimidation to the bitter end.

Addressing a charged crowd at Gusii Stadium, Raila said he is ready to take a bullet for Matiang’i and he will defend him to the last minute.

He noted that in the recent scenes of alleged harassment of Matiang’I, he cooperated with the lawyers and they were able to rescue him from the hands of the police officers.

“There was no court order or search warrant, they broke into Matiangi’s house as if he was a thief,” said Odinga.

According to Raila, he severally received calls over Matiangi’s harassment by the police officers and he quickly responded without failing because the former Cabinet Secretary is not a criminal.

He noted that those who had robbed the country and their cases were in court, the cases were withdrawn and instead awarded jobs by the government.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also vowed to die with Matiang’i, saying he will defend him in the court of law because the former CS is not a criminal and has served the country well.

“I will be the first one to defend Matiang’i, he was not just a minister, if you believe in equality, you should add more security officers,” he stated.

“With all Azimio leaders we are going to defend democracy and those who robbed the counties are hanging around the State House not to be arrested,” Musyoka said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.