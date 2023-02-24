Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, February 24, 2023 – Former Cabinet Secretary for Interior Dr. Fred Matiang’i failed to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) today.

Matiang’i was summoned by DCI to answer questions over the alleged raid by unidentified police officers at his Karen home.

However, Matiang’i’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, watered down the summon, arguing that it was inconsequential.

“There are no valid summons for him to attend,” Omari stated in response to queries about the summons.

Matiang’i was asked to avail himself at 9:30 am today to record a statement. Senior DCI sleuths were already on the ground waiting to receive him but he didn’t show up.

The summons came even after Matiang’i got an anticipatory court order barring DCI from arresting him.

According to court documents, the anticipatory bail will expire on April 19, 2023, when trial court judge Kanyi Kimondo will hear and determine the matter.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed was yet to issue a statement on Lawyer Omari’s response to the summons.

DCI officers are investigating multiple reports claiming that unknown police officers allegedly surrounded the home of former CS, on February 8, 2023, seeking to arrest him.

