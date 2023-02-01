Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Hustlers are in for a bumpy ride after President William Ruto asked Kenyans to prepare for tougher economic times as the government works on modalities to reduce the high cost of living.

Speaking during an MPs’ seminar in Mombasa, Ruto said he was aware of the difficulties most Kenyans were undergoing to put food on the table.

The president blamed the high cost of living on misplaced priorities by the previous regime.

“It is true. We have a serious situation of cost of living. We didn’t get here overnight. We got here because of a series of decisions that were not made in the right direction,” Ruto said.

“We will not get out of this situation by magic. We will get out of it by clear plans and interventions,” he added.

Ruto urged legislators to work together and come up with modalities to minimise non-essential spending.

“I ask you to be understanding and to work with what is possible,” he said.

In his previous meeting at State House in Nairobi, Ruto highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce the cost of food, including revoking maize subsidies, importing 1.5 million bags of fertilizers, and stopping cartels and brokers that inflate prices.

He also announced plans to import over 10 million bags of maize and make use of public land to produce food.

“We must work methodically to solve the current high cost of food. It will take time to reverse this crisis of a packet of maize flour costing Sh230,” he said.

