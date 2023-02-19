Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 February 2023 – The husband of the NHIF employee who was killed by a mysterious bullet on Monday evening while walking along Kaunda Street in Nairobi Central Business District has denied claims that she was a key witness in a multi-billion corruption scandal at the national insurance fund.

Speaking to the press, Lillian Waithera’s husband Paul Mbogo said she was always candid with him and could have told him if she was testifying in the corruption case as alleged.

“She was not a witness of anything. Mary never hid anything from me. Even when she sneezed during the day, when we met in the evening she would tell me,” he said.

He described his late wife as a loving woman who had a strong bond with him.

“She was close to me, and many people used to tell us our relationship was very abnormal. And I told them, ‘Let it be as abnormal as it can be.’ It is because we were each other’s comforters,” he said.

The deceased will be buried this Friday and the family has called for assistance in raising Sh700, 000 to organize the burial

