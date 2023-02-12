Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has once again suffered a severe blow after a governor from the Coast region ditched him and resolved to work with President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Speaking on Saturday, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, said after consulting his electorate, he has resolved to work with Ruto’s government for the sake of the development of his people.

Mwadime also said he will not participate in protest rallies organised by his party leader

Mwadime’s sentiments were echoed by Taita Taveta Woman Representative, Lydia Haika, and Dorcus Jibran – the executive director of the Coast Development Authority, who pleaded with President William Ruto to consider them when choosing people for key positions in the government.

“Politics has served its purpose. Every time we act as though we are battling for our people, we must stop causing tension in the country,” Mwadime said.

This is a major blow for Raila Odinga’s camp, which is still determined about seeking sanctions against the nine Nyanza ODM-affiliated parliamentarians who met President William Ruto on Tuesday in the statehouse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.