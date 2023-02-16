Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Socialite Huddah Monroe has taken to her Instastory to rant after breaking up with her boyfriend just before Valentine’s Day.

In the posts she shared, Huddah claimed that her friends begged her to apologize to her ex so she can have someone to spend Valentine’s Day with.

She, however, stated that she can’t just apologize ‘just to post flowers’ on Valentine’s Day.

She added that women could persevere in toxic relationships for many years until they get what they want.

