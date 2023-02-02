Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was the main cartel in his government, going by how he made a secret deal in Telkom Kenya that saw him pocket over Sh 6.09 billion last year.

In September last year, a few days before President William Ruto was sworn into office, British investment firm Helios Investment Partners departed the Kenya market after selling its 60 percent stake in Telkom Kenya for KES 6.09 billion ($50 million) to the Kenyan Treasury.

According to Ahmednasir, Uhuru called the treasury and urged them to buy Helios shares so that Telkom Kenya can be fully owned by the government.

Surprisingly, the Sh 6.09 billion was not wired to Helios but was wired to an influential Kenyan bank account.

The lawyer asked President William Ruto to address this kind of robbery that happened a few weeks before he was sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Few days before H.E @WilliamsRuto was sworn, the Treasury on orders from above bought back Telkom Kenya for 60 m dollars. Remember, GOK sold Telkom for 1 dollar. The 60 m was then wired to the account of an influential Kenya. Why isn’t H.E. Ruto addressing this robbery with violence?” Ahmednasir posted on his Twitter page.

