Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, spent over Sh 4 billion in luxury after they were declared the winners of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Despite telling Kenyans that they found the treasury empty, revelations have emerged that the treasury approved Sh 4 billion to the office of the President and Deputy President.

On November 23, 2022, upwards of Sh264 million was wired to Rigathi Gachagua’s office, to “implement urgent planned activities” on the recurrent side.

The disbursement was part of the Sh1.59 billion that the Treasury approved to be spent by the Deputy President’s office on September 21, a mini-budget document shows.

The Supplementary Budget of 2022/23 shows that Treasury approved expenditures amounting to Sh127.5 billion by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between July and December 2022, out of which Sh66.4 billion has already been sent to respective state entities.

Since the election of President William Ruto, among spending items Treasury approved are Sh2.6 billion on State House affairs in November, Sh45 million for hospitality by the Cabinet on January 31 and Sh840 million for use by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in September to facilitate temporary committee and other operating expenses, all recurrent.

These billions were spent despite Ruto and Gachagua lying to Kenyans that they found the Treasury empty accusing former President Uhuru Kenyatta of looting billions.

