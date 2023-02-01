Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – Fridah Kamuyu, the 23-year-old lady who died alongside her married lover following a tragic plunge into Titanic Dam in Juja, was laid to rest on Wednesday, February 1 at her parents’ home in Mathioya, Murang’a County.

Fridah’s parents paid a glowing tribute to her during the emotional burial.

They described her as a happy woman who brought joy to the people she interacted with.

“Dear daughter, your love overwhelmed us with great joy in our hearts. We still recall your great laughter and stories. Your presence filled us with joy and happiness. We loved you so much, but you left us so soon. Rest easy, Fridah,” they said in the tribute.

One of Fridah’s sisters also paid tribute to her and said her best attribute was her ability to make the people around her happy.

“Dear sister Fridah, you have been our best friend. [We’ll miss] how you used to make us laugh and that smile on your face. We lack words to express the love [that] you showed us all in our lives. We will keep your legacy of love and making others smile, even when things turn against their wishes. Till we meet again Fridah, bye,” the deceased’s sister said.

Kamuyu’s eulogy stated that she was born in the Year 2000 at Kagwanja Village in Mathioya Sub-County.

Her siblings are Mary Wanjiru, Anne Nyambura, Bildad Wachira and Monicah Wangui.

