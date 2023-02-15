Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – An armed and dangerous thug responsible for a series of robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, was last night shot dead at Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa area, in a fierce exchange of fire with police.

The thug only known as Vinnie was destined for tragic fate as he walked into a trap laid by the top crime busters falling for it hook, line and sinker.

Vinnie, as he was popularly known by his associates in crime had no room for escape as he came face to face with the battle-hardened sleuths based at DCI Starehe, whose excellent record in dealing with armed miscreants speaks for itself.

Earlier, the sleuths had laid a trap for Vinnie who was headed for his usual nocturnal adventures and immediately after he was ordered to stop he defied the ultimatum, reached for his firearm and began shooting indiscriminately pap! pap! pap! pap! as he attempted to escape.

Nonetheless, his shots missed our men who had taken cover in a drainage trench, prompting the section commander to return the provocation with lethal accuracy Prrrrr! rat-taat-taaat! taaaat! escorting Vinnie’s soul for judgement with a volley of blaring gunfire, that echoed across the Mathare valley in the dead of the night!

The fallen thug who was on our radar for the past few months had violently snatched a motorbike from a boda boda rider, robbing the man who was fending for his family their only means of livelihood.

He was also part of an upcoming gang responsible for a series of armed robberies within Pangani, Mathare, Eastleigh and Huruma areas.

A retay falcon pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre and five spent cartridges were recovered following the shootout.

Meanwhile, the thug’s body is lying at City mortuary awaiting post-mortem, identification and collection.

