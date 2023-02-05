Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 05 February 2023 – Below is a statement by DCI on the arrest of notorious fraudsters led by Seth Okuthe, an ODM politician who contested for the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat in 2017.

The fraudsters were in the process of defrauding an Indian businessman over Ksh 25 million when they were nabbed during an intelligence-led operation.

Detectives have recovered two firearms and over 470 rounds of ammunition of 9mm and 5.56 mm calibre, after arresting 10 suspects believed to have defrauded $534,000 USD (Sh67.3 Million) from 2 American citizens.

In one of the latest high-level fake gold scams in the capital, the detectives who were acting on intelligence leads arrested 8 Kenyans, one Indian, and a Greek citizen in two separate raids at Nairobi’s upmarket Kitusuru and Kilimani suburbs, in one of the latest scams targeting foreign investors.

Seth Steve Okuthe, the Director NewSkys Global Cargo Movers, and Brunoh Otieno Oliende alias Oyugi were the first to be arrested following a report made by Ms. Marjorie R. Grant, an American-based investor living in Los Angeles, California. His arrest led to the arrest of the second suspect Brunoh at his palatial home in Kitusuru, where heavy metallic boxes suspected to be used in the storage of crucial exhibits were recovered.

The 8 other suspects Samuel Wathika Gathuru, Kaisarios Loamms (Greece citizen), Odhiambo Tobias Patrobas, Oketch Moses, Patrick Mugabe, Elisha Mbandi, Teddy Zamora and Siva Sakthi Veru (Indian citizen) were arrested in unmarked offices along Maalim Juma road within Kilimani area.

Following the raid, Samuel Waithaka was found in possession of a Sigsauer P229 Pistol while his accomplice Steve Okute was found in possession of a Baretta pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition. A Gilboa rifle suspected to have been using the 5.56mm ammo was found missing during the raid.

A thorough search was also conducted in the offices leading to the recovery of 3 laptops, suspected mineral stones coated in gold and silver colors, a Cheque book issued by a local bank, a briefcase containing metal analyzer tools, cash counting machines, rubber stamp inscribed Bukule Tereno Advocates Kinshasha and assorted metal rods.

It is while the detectives were conducting the raid that they found an Indian National Siva Sakthi Veru, who had just jetted into the country, in the process of being defrauded over Sh25 Million and saved him from the fraudulent deal.

The suspects are currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations before being arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.