Tuesday, 14 February 2023 – If you are active on social media, you must have come across viral photos of a beautiful and curvy lady dressed in KMTC uniform.

Her photos spread online like bushfire sometime back before she left the medical college.

The pretty lady is officially off the market after a wealthy ‘Mbaba’ she has been dating since she was in college proposed to her.

The man used to fund her lifestyle when she was in college.

See photos of their engagement ceremony.

