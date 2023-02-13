Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Three men who were enjoying their drinks at a popular Nyama Choma and drinking joint located at Kamakis along the Eastern By-Pass, will be lucky to celebrate Valentine’s day with their main, after being saved from a pack of pishori babes by a bar manager.

The trio had checked into Green Spot Gardens yesterday afternoon to unwind as they planned for the week ahead.

They imbibed rounds of cold swallows to cool their esophageal glands as a kilo of goat ribs and kienyeji chicken which they had ordered roasted metres away, in the characteristic setup of drinking spots found along the popular weekend getaway.

And as the rounds of frothy waters quadrupled on their table, they suddenly spotted three women seated a table from theirs and decided to invite them for a bite. Whether they were seated there before or not, none of the men could clearly recall. All that mattered to them was their presence at that very crucial moment.

Initially, the women pretended to be hesitant but one of the men quipped humorously Maitu, yumbukaga na kiria imeretie. (It flies with what it has swallowed).

That statement seemed to have worked the magic and the women giggled as they joined them in tearing away the marinated, juicy goat ribs and washed it down with rounds of drinks.

The men filled with boyish excitement enjoyed their new found company as hit song Wendo Wi Cama by popular Kikuyu musician Samidoh and Joyce Wamama rent the air, setting the mood for a happy ending.

Little did the men know that they had innocently invited a marauding pack of pishori babes whose intentions were not to have fun but to steal from them!

As the evening progressed, the ungrateful women laced the drinks with a stupefying substance and began wooing the men whispering that it was about time.

Luckily, the barman who was at the counter noticed the sudden turn of events as the three men appeared zombified all at once, prompting him to call our officers who responded immediately.

The women Hellen Wambui, 36, Irene Wairimu, 30 and Fidelis Wambui, 34 were

arrested and upon quick search, stupefying tablets were recovered from them. The suspects are currently in custody at Ruiru police station pending an appearance in court.

That Barman at Green Spot should be invited to make welcoming remarks during tomorrow’s men’s conference. He saved 3 family men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.