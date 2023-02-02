Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s threats to sue Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Through his lawyer Steve Ogolla, Chebukati has given Raila a 7-day ultimatum to produce the alleged video of him soliciting bribes at his house moments before he announced the 2022 presidential results, or else, he will sue him.

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, Sifuna stated that Steve Ogolla is just making money from Chebukati because the case will not go far.

“All Steve Ogolla is doing is what lawyers do best. Helping Chebukati spend that hefty retirement package he received from the taxpayer.

“Save for legal fees, nothing else will come from that legal adventure,” Sifuna wrote.

“Lawyers charge fees based on the value of the subject matter. In Steve Ogolla’s case, the subject matter is Raila Odinga. You will struggle to find a more valuable subject matter. Let Steve make that paper,” he added.

During a rally at Jacaranda on Sunday, Raila threatened to release video evidence showing how Chebukati tried to extort him before announcing the result of the last year’s polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.