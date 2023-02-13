Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 12, 2023 – ‘Vikings’ Actor Alexander Ludwig has revealed that he and his wife, Lauren Ludwig, will be expecting their first child, nine months after suffering their third miscarriage.

In the Instagram photo posted, Ludwig, 30 can be seen standing behind Lauren as he smilingly cradled her growing baby bump in the mirror selfie.

“Baby Ludwig coming May 2023,” Alexander captioned the post.

The Hunger Games star penned in the caption, “It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around.”

Lauren added in, “As a lot of you know it’s been a long road for alexanderludwif and myself.”

She then revealed, “We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other.”

Back in May 2022 the couple shared that they had experienced a third pregnancy loss.