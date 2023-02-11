Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – Hollywood actor, Cody Longo, famous for his roles in ‘Hollywood Heights’ and ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died at age 34.

His representative, Alex Gittelson, told CNN on Friday, Feb. 10, that the actor was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Longo’s wife, Stephanie, said, ‘Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.’

The cause of his death has not been confirmed as of this time.

When he wasn’t acting, Longo was working on his music. He released a handful of singles, including his most popular song, ‘She Said.’