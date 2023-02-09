Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 09 February 2023 – Police officers stationed at the Hindu police station in Lamu are living in deplorable conditions.

Despite risking their lives to protect Kenyans, they live in dilapidated mabati houses.

A team from the Police and Prison Reforms Taskforce Kenya that is headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga visited the station and promised to improve the welfare of the police officers.

“Our team visited and inspected police accommodation facility at Hindi Police Station in Lamu. The officers brought forward their proposals pertaining this and other welfare issues that affect their delivery of service to the people they serve,” a post on the Taskforce’s Facebook page reads.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.