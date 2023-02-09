Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who saved former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, who was to be arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers who raided his home on Wednesday night.

EACC sleuths surrounded Matiangi’s Karen home in a bid to arrest him over an alleged corruption scandal.

However, Uhuru directed Matiangi’s lawyers to move to court in a bid to seek anticipatory bail for him and other former Ministers.

Lawyer Danstan Omari noted that he would escort Matiangi to the nearest police station to record his statement.

According to Omari, the attempted arrest could be seen as a way to scare Uhuru’s former Cabinet members away from attending the late Professor George Magoha’s funeral service on Saturday, February 11.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who also arrived at Matiangi’s residence, chastised the police for storming the home at night.

“I have just received information that police have surrounded the home of Fred Matiang’i. I was shocked to hear that police came to arrest him at night,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST