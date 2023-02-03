Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security was on Thursday rescaled by the government, a move that has generated a lot of reactions across the country.

According to sources, the security detail was rationalized with some of the General Service Unit (GSU) officers attached to the former president being recalled for redeployment.

The directive is said to have been given by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

“The matter has been solely left in the hands of the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome,” said a senior security officer who requested anonymity.

The former Head of State, according to law, is entitled to enjoy VIP security with six security guards.

However, this can only be certified by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

This means that Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki is the man who certified the rescaling of Uhuru’s security and not President William Ruto as many Kenyans thought.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.