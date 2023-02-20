Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – A Kenyan economist based in Saudi Arabia has revealed the best-performing Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s government.

Ruto‘s cabinet, which is barely six months old, consists of 24 individuals who are a mixture of his loyalists and a few technocrats.

In a tweet on Sunday, Economist Mohamed Wehliye, who is also an adviser of Saudi Arabia‘s Central Bank, said so far Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is the best-performing Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s government.

Wehliye said the man from Gatundu is dealing with cartels in his ministry without mercy.

“Moses Kuria will be the most effective CS in this admin. Will probably be the most effective Trade boss since Dr. Gikonyo.

“Kuria is ambitious (sees himself as the future President), deeply patriotic & is brave. The trade industry cartels will need to match his intellect to beat him!” Wehliye wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.