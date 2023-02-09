Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – President William Ruto has raided former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political ‘bedroom’ and ‘bought’ some Azimio legislators to counter the pressure from Baba to resign.

Ruto embarked on a mission to persuade Raila’s young allies to desert him, as he sought to consolidate support from the Nyanza region.

Among those who have deserted Baba for Ruto are Phelix Odiwour – Jalang’o – (Lang’ata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Independent – Kisumu Town East) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

And yesterday, over 30 Jubilee MPs also dumped Raila for Ruto during a meeting at State House.

However, analysts argued that Ruto may have choreographed his undoing.

According to Political Analyst Dr. Jane Thuo, Ruto’s meeting with the Nyanza MPs was inconsequential.

“Whatever happened at State House was MPs self-seeking for their interest. The masses are disgruntled on the ground with the economic hardships that seem not to have changed six months into a new administration,” she stated, explaining that the citizens may side with Raila in his row against Ruto.

Equally, Thuo stated that the move by Opposition MPs warming up to Ruto would not dampen Odinga’s resolve as he was speaking the language that resonated with the masses.

She further opined that as much as the Azimio Coalition appeared weak, notable leaders were still sticking with Odinga, a key indicator of a possible succession plan.

“Those sticking with Odinga will be groomed to succeed him. Kalonzo and Karua will now be strong going into the future as they now seem to align with the masses’ interest,” she observed.

Additionally, Thuo noted that as much as there was a purge in Azimio, all was not rosy in the Kenya Kwanza coalition either.

“There is a lot of displeasure in Kenya Kwanza, especially after the president moved to ban MPs’ regional caucuses in Parliament. These MPs will feel ignored and join Odinga who is out speaking directly to the people,” she stated.

