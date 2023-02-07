Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has issued a statement after he met President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Jalango was among nine ODM lawmakers who pledged to work with President William Ruto’s administration to improve the lives of their electorate.

However, in a tweet, Jalango stated that he met Ruto to discuss the construction of affordable housing in the Highrise ward and the completion of the Langata TVET.

He said during the meeting, Ruto pledged to add an extra Sh 50 million for the construction of the TVET.

“Today we had breakfast with the president, I followed up on the Start date of the construction of affordable housing in the Highrise ward and the completion of the Langata TVET.

“The project is on and the contractor is on the ground, an extra Sh 50 million has been located for the completion,” Jalang’o stated.

