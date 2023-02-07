Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has sustained pressure on President William Ruto and his government in a bid to topple them from power.

On Sunday, Raila held his third protest rally in Kibra after Kamukunji and Jacaranda, from where he declared he will never recognize Ruto as president after it emerged that he was indeed the winner of the 2022 election.

Raila has even threatened to storm State House with his army of supporters and literally drag Ruto out of office.

His political gymnastics have pushed Ruto back to the drawing board; a clear indication that his strategy is indeed working and that Ruto is scared now.

This became evident when Ruto’s spin doctor Dennis Itumbi began concocting some lies against Raila just to scare him into stopping his onslaught against Ruto.

He accused Raila of owing KRA a whopping Sh344 million in taxes for allegedly dumping fuel in December 2022.

“Former PM Raila Odinga before you put President William Ruto to the task, pay your Taxes. Pay up the Ksh344 million owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority. This matter will not be left to Tax collectors. It is a top priority for Kenyans.”

“By the way, there are no new taxes. They are the same Uhuru Kenyatta and yourself had during your time. The last Finance bill was 2022, when your handshake was still in power,” Itumbi told Raila in a post on Facebook.

However, Itumbi’s accusations of Odinga could be a government plot to dissuade the former Prime Minister’s onslaught on Ruto’s regime.

