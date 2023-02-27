Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – It appears that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s revolution has really unsettled President William Ruto’s government.

So much so that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a charm offensive to woo back former President Uhuru Kenyatta to their side just to deflate Baba’s momentum.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua literally begged Raila to stop ruining Uhuru’s reputation by forcing him back into politics and turning him against Ruto and his government.

According to Gachagua, Ruto is willing to take back Uhuru and ensure he gets the respect he deserves as a former head of state if only he will stop following Raila.

“He (Raila) removed Uhuru from his peacekeeping job where he was even given a plane to conduct his role and took him atop a lorry to start campaigning.”

“Please respect Uhuru because even if he was confused by Odinga and the economy deteriorated, he is still our president and he needs to be accorded the respect that he deserves,” the DP stated.

At the same time, Gachagua accused Raila of tainting the reputation of Kenya as a democratic country by constantly challenging the validity of Ruto’s presidency despite the Supreme Court ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST