Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has said talks are at an advanced stage between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which will see the birth of a new nation built on peace and prosperity.

Ruto and Raila have been at loggerheads, but according to Kabando, this is to fool the masses since they have been having a conversation.

Kabando said the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs who visited the State House last week are part of the ongoing talks between Ruto and Raila.

He said Ruto has agreed to give Raila Odinga Prime Minister post and former President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the country’s peace envoy.

Kabando said Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accepted to be a Special envoy.

“Uhuru Special Envoy. Ruto President. Raila ‘PM’ via Bunge slot. Amiable Musalia is Premier CS. Soft Kalonzo Senior Envoy, shortly. Already, RAO’s curtain raisers aka “rebels” led by an ODM Senator in, while UK’s proxies via Jubilee “rebels” clearing dew. 2005 ODM big5 reunites?” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.