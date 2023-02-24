Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – Heidi Klum marked her and husband Tom Kaulitz’s four-year wedding anniversary by posting a romantic photo.

The 49-year-old runway star appeared to be in her birthday suit as she wrapped her arms around Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom, 33.

Above them, a wave of heart-shaped balloons lined their home’s ceiling.

Heidi captioned her Instagram post: “Love of my life.”

The supermodel and her musician beau wed during a secret 2019 ceremony that took place less than a year after they started dating.