Saturday, 04 February 2023 – The gospel industry is mourning the death of popular gospel singer Ilagosa wa Ilagosa, who died on Friday afternoon while receiving treatment at Nairobi hospital.

According to sources, Ilagosa has been in and out of hospitals for two months after he was poisoned by a friend.

The food poisoning reportedly resulted in kidney failure.

Ilagosa had set up a church before he died and the church ministry was reportedly doing well.

A jealous friend hatched a plot to end his life, following his success.

Friends and family have taken to social media to mourn him and confirmed that he was poisoned.

Photos circulating on social media show the gospel singer laying on a hospital bed, having lost weight.

Tumaini and other gospel musicians paid him visits before he died.

May his soul rest in peace.

