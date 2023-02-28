Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 February 2023 – Social media commentator Njeri Kinuthia has mourned a depressed teacher from Narok who committed suicide over debts.

The deceased, identified as Lucas Sigonah, had reached out to Njeri begging for money since he had nothing to feed his family.

Njeri sent him Ksh 5,000.

Recently, Njeri received a message from his brother informing her that he had committed suicide.

The deceased was struggling with debts despite earning a salary as a teacher.

He was buried two weeks ago.

Below is a post by Njeri mourning him.

See photos of the deceased.

