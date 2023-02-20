Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – A Nigerian lady identified as Judyjams Chinenyenwa Emukai has exposed a married man who is desperately trying to seduce her.

Chinenyenwa tagged Linus’ wife, Buttered Peace Nwunye Linus, on Facebook and urged her to tell her husband to keep off her inbox.

Chinenyenwa further said that she had planned to ignore the married man’s messages but was forced to expose him after he resorted to insults when she rejected his romantic advances.

She added that Linus promised to divorce his wife if she accepted to date him.

The lady described him as a very foolish he-goat and vowed to release screenshots of his foolishness online.

Her now-deleted post was widely shared on social media and elicited a lot of reactions.

Check out the post.

