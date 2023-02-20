Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Comedian Emmanuel Ugonna Iwueke popularly known as Craze clown has taken to social media to pay tribute to Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, who was found dead after he went missing for days following the earthquakes in Turkey.

In a special Tribute, he shared on Twitter, Craze Clown recollected the time he lost his father while he was still in school.

He said Christian reached out to him and offered to pay his school fees until he graduated.

He said Christian fulfilled his promise and had been a great friend.

‘Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015. When I lost my dad, he reached out and offered to pay my fees til i graduated and he did. you’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother”