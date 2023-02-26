Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 26 February 2023 – An undercover cop has shared photos of a wanted gang leader from Rongai who brags he is untouchable.
He leads a gang called Mbogi Shata, which is behind a spate of robberies in Rongai.
According to the undercover cop tasked with hunting hard-core criminals in the city, the notorious gangster is protected by rogue cops.
He has several pending criminal cases.
See his photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
