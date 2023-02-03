Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A social media user has circulated a photo of an Isuzu truck that was reportedly hijacked between Nanyuki and Narumoru.

The hijacked truck registration number, KDE 104 V, is worth millions.

When such trucks are hijacked, the parts are removed and sold to unscrupulous businessmen, mostly in neighbouring countries.

