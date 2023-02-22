Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – President William Ruto is reportedly in panic mode following today’s prayer rally organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jevanjee Gardens in Nairobi.

During the prayer rally attended by Azimio One Kenya Alliance top honchos, Raila gave Ruto a 14-day ultimatum to lower the prices of basic commodities or be ousted by a people-driven revolution.

Raila also asked Ruto to stop subjecting Kenyans to high taxation, saying he is driving them out of business.

Though Ruto has been pretending that Raila Odinga protest rallies don’t bother him, sources at State House stated that security was beefed up on Wednesday morning for fear that Raila’s supporters may storm the house on the hill as they have been threatening.

Besides the General Service Unit(GSU) officers who secure the state house, Ruto ordered Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) to encircle the state house to stop any intruders from entering the house which also doubles as the First Family residential house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST