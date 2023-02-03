Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Inspector General of police Japhet Koome has confirmed that he has withdrawn the security detail of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to the press in Mombasa yesterday, Koome revealed that they have scaled down Uhuru’s security as part of a restructuring process within the National Police Service (NPS).

In his explanation, Koome disclosed that he recalled the officer in charge of the former president’s security to comply with the regulations of the National Police Service.

“Once the president has retired, the commander is a superintendent of police.”

“An officer who was of the rank of an assistant Inspector General was with the retired president. So how do you expect an assistant Inspector General to report to another assistant Inspector General,” he insisted.

He further defended the move noting that it was in good faith and not a result of a political witch-hunt.

However, he adamantly declined to respond to the question of the number of police officers attached to the former president describing it as confidential.

In addition, Koome confirmed that the security detail of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta was still intact contrary to withdrawal reports circulated on Thursday.

“The former First Lady has security, not just the former first lady, even our late two former Presidents, we secure their premises. We respect those offices, we provide security,” Koome stated.

At the same time, the IG also confirmed the withdrawal of the security detail attached to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

He noted that the changes were aimed at rationalizing security deployment in the country to ensure the fair distribution of security personnel.

According to him, it would be unfair if the former government officials were left to retain the same number of security personnel in their retirement yet the current officials needed protection in their operations.

