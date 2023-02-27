Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 27, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dismissed reports that President William Ruto has asked the West to impose sanctions on him as he continues pushing the Kenya Kwanza government to the wall.

According to reports, Ruto sought Raila to be banned from travelling to friendly Western nations should he proceed with his anti-government protests.

However, speaking at a rally in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County yesterday, Raila noted that he was not bothered with such reports as his call for mass action and rallies were provided for in the Constitution of Kenya.

He added that it was Kenyans’ responsibility to solve their own problems and not seek assistance from international countries.

“I have heard them saying that Raila should not be allowed to travel in other countries for claims that I will bring chaos. I have no intentions.”

“We don’t have any issues with other countries. We are friends with neighbouring and international countries from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russia and African countries.”

“If we have problems, it is our responsibility as Kenyans to transform and solve them. We would not allow outside interference from international countries,” he noted.

Raila referenced Article 37 of the Constitution which indicates that every person has the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities.

“If we have dirty linen as a country, it is our mandate to clean it. If there were electoral injustices, it is our role to rectify it.

“This is through the Constitution of Kenya. I would like each of you to read Article 37 which grants Kenyans the right to demonstrate.

“This is allowed according to the law.

“So, all foreign entities ought to respect Kenyans. Let them respect the rights of every Kenyan. We don’t want them to interfere with our internal affair,” he affirmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.