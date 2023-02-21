Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi seem to have changed his tune over President William Ruto’s administration after the Public Service Commission (PSC) shortlisted individuals for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions.

Initially, Ahmednasir had expressed optimism about Ruto‘s government, but his Tuesday tweet indicates he is among millions of Kenyans who are disappointed by the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir said the CAS shortlist is full of familiar faces from past regimes.

Ahmednasir said the CAS list comprises political rejects and tenderpreneurs who will only be interested in looting public coffers.

“…patriotism or grand scheme to steal… SAME MONKEYS,” Ahmednasir said.

Among those on the list include former governors Evans Kidero (Nairobi), John Mruttu(Taita Taveta), Samwel Tunai(Narok), James Ongwae(Kisii), Samwel Ragwa(Tharaka Nithi), Patrick Khaemba(Trans Nzoia), Hussein Dado(Tana River), Moses Lelonkulal(Samburu) and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Former MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Charles Njagua alias Jaguar (Starehe) and Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda), Catherine Waruguru(Laikipia), Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Millicent Omanga(Nairobi) and Dennitah Ghati(ex-nominated MP).

Ex-Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi and media personality Linda Oguttu also made it to the shortlist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST