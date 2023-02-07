Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have suffered yet another career-threatening blow.

This is after it emerged that his key allied MPs may have dumped him for President William Ruto.

According to reports, eight ODM MPs and an independent lawmaker convened at State House, whereby they essentially ditched the Azimio leader and pledged to work with the ruling government.

Among the politicians included Phelix Odiwour – Jalango – (Langata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Independent – Kisumu Town East) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

The identity of the other two MPs was yet to be disclosed by the time of publication.

ODM has weighed in on matter of Jalang’o and his friends ditching Raila for Ruto after electric Kibra rally against the president and his government.

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale affirmed that the party was yet to receive an official report.

He pointed out that the politicians ought to be guided by the Azimio coalition, which helped them clinch seats in the 2022 General Election.

Etale also warned errant ODM members to quit if they felt dissatisfied with the day-to-day operations of the Opposition.

“If the reports are true as alleged, let their conscience guide them. They were elected on Azimio tickets and should receive instructions from the coalition.”

“If they believe that ODM is not sufficient for them, they should quit and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” he stated.

Etale added that no disciplinary action would be taken until the reports were confirmed.

He noted that Jalang’o was in the party’s series of meetings during the weekend, and he couldn’t comprehend why he may have changed his mind if the reports were true as alleged.

Efforts to reach Jalang’o were futile as he did not respond to calls or texts.

