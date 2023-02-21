Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Grammy award winning singer, Harry Styles drank alcohol from his shoe while performing during a concert in Australia.

The “As It Was” chart-topper played his first Aussie show in Perth on Monday night, February 20 and stunned fans when he drank out of his Adidas sneaker.

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever [heard of],” Styles said, referencing the “shoey,” which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Videos captured by fans show the One Direction alumni, 29, filling up his shoe with an alcoholic beverage, before drinking the liquid in front of a cheering crowd.

“I feel like a different person,” he joked as he slipped his $780 Adidas x Gucci shoe back on his foot.

“I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people,” he went on.

“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length.”

The act of drinking out of a shoe has become an Australian tradition.

The singer recently won two awards at the 2023 Grammys, including album of the Year.

Watch video below

🚨 VEJA: Harry Styles está dividindo opiniões após beber álcool dentro de um sapato durante show. pic.twitter.com/gR3CeGvzyp — POPTime (@siteptbr) February 20, 2023