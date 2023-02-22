Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Horrifying video captured the moment two gunmen opened fire in a Brazilian pool hall, killing seven people, including a 12-year-old girl.

The men lost two consecutive games in Sinop City, in the state of Mato Grosso, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and when the crowd laughed at their misfortune, they lost it, Newsflash reported.

The chilling footage shows one of the men lining up the victims against the wall at gunpoint while his companion grabs a shotgun from a pickup truck.

In a few seconds, the man with the pump-action shotgun begins his terrifying assault, shooting a man in a white T-shirt at point-blank range.

He continues his barrage, picking his targets one by one as the other man joins in with his handgun.

As people crumple to the floor, others scramble for their lives and run out into the street. One woman is seen holding up her arms as the gunmen leave the scene of the massacre.

On their way out, the killers grab small amounts of cash on pool tables, as well as a woman’s purse.

Six people died instantly.

They were identified as Larissa Frasao de Almeida, 12, Orisberto Pereira Sousa, 38, Adriano Balbinote, 46, Getulio Rodrigues Frasao Junior, 36, Josue Ramos Tenorio, 48, and Maciel Bruno de Andrade Costa, 35.

A seventh, Elizeu Santos da Silva, 47, was pronounced dead later.

Police Lt. Romening dos Santos Silva said the gunmen — Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27– went to get more money after losing the first game but lost again later.

They went on the deadly rampage after being mocked.

Watch the video below.

Two gunmen kill 7 people after they were laughed at for losing at pool in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/xQ13qL1G7z — Story Lover (@SMStalker) February 22, 2023