Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit’s goose is cooked

This is after the Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal found her guilty of gross misconduct of trying to subvert the will of the people in the last general election.

In its report to President William Ruto, Justice Aggrey Mucheule-led tribunal said the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Commissioner Masit were proved to the required standard.

“Having considered all the evidence tendered, the Tribunal finds that the allegations of serious violation of the constitution and the law… against Commissioner Irene Masit have been proved to the required standard,” the tribunal said.

“Now therefore, this Tribunal recommends to Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to the mandate assigned vide Gazette Notice No. 14890 of 2nd December 2022, and further in accordance and in compliance with Article 251(1) and (6) that Commissioner Irene Cherop Masit be removed from office as a member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.”

The probe was initially targeting the four commissioners dubbed the ‘Cherera Four’ but Masit’s colleagues, namely Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya all resigned before the hearings started, leaving her to face the tribunal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.