Monday, February 6, 2023 – The family of veteran politician JM Kariuki is mourning after their daughter died in mysterious circumstances a few weeks ago.

Darcy Mwikali Mbaabu, a mother of one, died while asleep in her house after a night out with friends on the night of Tuesday, January 17.

She was based in the United States of America where she worked as a tax consultant.

“My daughter slept and did not wake up. Currently, they are running toxicology tests to find out what caused her death,” her mother said.

Police will kick off investigations to ascertain the cause of her death after getting a postmortem report.

The deceased died while aged 32 and the family is planning to cremate her body.

Her ashes will later be brought home and sprinkled on her grandparents’ graves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.